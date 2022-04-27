StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fanhua alerts:

FANH opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 2,798.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.