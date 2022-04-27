StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FNHC stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.90.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. The business had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in FedNat by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

