StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
