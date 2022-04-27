StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

