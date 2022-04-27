StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

