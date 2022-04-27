StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

