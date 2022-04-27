StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
