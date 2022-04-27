StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 52.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

