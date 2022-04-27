StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

LMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

LMB opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

