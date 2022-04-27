StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.38.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.17% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

