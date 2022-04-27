StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.