StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.