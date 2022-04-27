StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of PEBK stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.78.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
