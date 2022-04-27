StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

