StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.
Shares of PRPH stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
