StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.05. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
