StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 million, a PE ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 0.86.
WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
