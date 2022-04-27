StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

