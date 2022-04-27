StockNews.com Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.
NYSE:APAM opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,870,000 after buying an additional 502,899 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 76,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,289,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.
About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
