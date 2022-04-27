StockNews.com Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Hold

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

LAZ opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 9,502.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth $345,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lazard by 52.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $976,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

