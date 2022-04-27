StockNews.com Lowers Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Sell

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,514,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,661,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. Transocean has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 643,025 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Transocean by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Transocean by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after acquiring an additional 719,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Transocean by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.