StockNews.com Upgrades DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Buy

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

DHX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 215,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,620. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

