StockNews.com Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to “Strong-Buy”

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,502 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

