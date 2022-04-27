Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SRI opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.61 million, a P/E ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 1.30. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

