StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

SVAUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.