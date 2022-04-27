StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
SVAUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.