STORE Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. STORE Capital has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.180-$2.220 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STORE Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.