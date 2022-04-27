Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of STRM opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48.
About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
