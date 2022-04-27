Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

