Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of SMFG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 259,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

