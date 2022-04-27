Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,398. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.

