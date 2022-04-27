Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SUMR stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

