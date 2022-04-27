Summit Materials (SUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Summit Materials to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUM opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.32.

SUM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 174,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,235,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,316 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

