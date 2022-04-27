Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.66) EPS.

SMLP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of SMLP opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The company had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

