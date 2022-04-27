Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

