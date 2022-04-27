Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
