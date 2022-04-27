SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.40%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.