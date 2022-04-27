Sunoco (SUN) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUN opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

