SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $571.59 million, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

