Sunrun (RUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sunrun by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,166,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after buying an additional 470,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sunrun by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

