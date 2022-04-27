Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SHO opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.17 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.
SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.