Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.17 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

