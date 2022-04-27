Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.