Superior Industries International (SUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million.

Shares of SUP opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 4.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 7,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $30,639.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 93,461 shares of company stock valued at $392,554 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

