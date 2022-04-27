Susquehanna Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $215.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.19.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.77.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

