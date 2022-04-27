Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $199.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

