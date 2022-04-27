Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $199.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Suzuki Motor (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

