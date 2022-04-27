SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) & MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Head-To-Head Comparison

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVF Investment Corp. 3 0 0 0 0 N/A MongoDB 0 1 13 0 2.93

MongoDB has a consensus price target of $492.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.70%. Given MongoDB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than SVF Investment Corp. 3.

Profitability

This table compares SVF Investment Corp. 3 and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVF Investment Corp. 3 N/A N/A -8.67% MongoDB -35.12% -66.70% -13.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SVF Investment Corp. 3 and MongoDB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVF Investment Corp. 3 N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A MongoDB $873.78 million 28.90 -$306.87 million ($4.74) -78.84

SVF Investment Corp. 3 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

Summary

SVF Investment Corp. 3 beats MongoDB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVF Investment Corp. 3 (Get Rating)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

