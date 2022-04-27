Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 738.9% in April

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 738.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEHCF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,661. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused skincare products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and CBD and hemp infused botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.