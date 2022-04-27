Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 738.9% in April

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 738.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEHCF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,661. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Sweet Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
