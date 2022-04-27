Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 810.2% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY remained flat at $$20.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 138,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.9802 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSREY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

