Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 810.2% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY remained flat at $$20.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 138,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.9802 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.
About Swiss Re (Get Rating)
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
