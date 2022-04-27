Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €127.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €127.00 ($136.56) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($124.73) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($127.96) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €119.97 ($129.00).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 stock opened at €106.10 ($114.09) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($79.01). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.10.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.