Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €127.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €127.00 ($136.56) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($124.73) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €119.97 ($129.00).

FRA SY1 opened at €106.10 ($114.09) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($79.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is €106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.10.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

