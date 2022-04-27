Synaptics (SYNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

4/18/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

4/7/2022 – Synaptics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Synaptics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,563. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

