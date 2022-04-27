Syneos Health, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SYNH. Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after buying an additional 707,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,872,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

