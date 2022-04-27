Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.