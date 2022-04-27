System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 385 ($4.91) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s previous close.
SYS1 stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £33.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.68. System1 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 480 ($6.12).
About System1 Group
