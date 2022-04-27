T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ TMUS traded up $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.80. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.
In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.
About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.