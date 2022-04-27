T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.80. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,780,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,498 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

