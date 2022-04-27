T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.55.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.30. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

